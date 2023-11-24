Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $127,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $317.20. The stock had a trading volume of 292,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average of $305.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

