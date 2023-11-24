Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 1,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Inventronics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Inventronics alerts:

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.