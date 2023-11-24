Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 2,555 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

