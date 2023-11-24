Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 2,555 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

