Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 2,555 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
