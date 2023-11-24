Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 850,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,244,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

