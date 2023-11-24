Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2023 – Barrett Business Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2023 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Barrett Business Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $111.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

