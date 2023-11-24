IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.5% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.