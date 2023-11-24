IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.60. 650,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 91,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.