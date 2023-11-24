IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 7,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $140,723.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $140,723.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

