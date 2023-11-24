IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.15. 93,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 95,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRS

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.