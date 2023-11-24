iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.09. The stock had a trading volume of 905,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

