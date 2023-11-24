iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $457.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.47. The company has a market capitalization of $353.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

