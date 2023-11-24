iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.60. The company had a trading volume of 495,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,011. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day moving average is $253.86. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.