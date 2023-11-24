iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.11. 1,284,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

