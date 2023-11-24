iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWP opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

