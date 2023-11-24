iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41,858 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

