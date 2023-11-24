iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $164.19. 261,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

