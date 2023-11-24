iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.33 and last traded at C$17.23. Approximately 455,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 429,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.45.

