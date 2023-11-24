J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,750. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.