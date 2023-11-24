Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Down 2.6%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $68.28. Approximately 87,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 345,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack in the Box by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Jack in the Box by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.