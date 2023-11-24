JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 252,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 867,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 65.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,494,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,307,000 after buying an additional 306,605 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

