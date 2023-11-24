John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Lifted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

