Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 682 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.