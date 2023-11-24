JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.92. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.91% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

