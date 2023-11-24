JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,909,691 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $497,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

