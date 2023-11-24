JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 444,668 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.93% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $437,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

