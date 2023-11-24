JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $454,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

