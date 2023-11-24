JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $463.27 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,815,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $463,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

