JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Korea Investment CORP’s 9th Largest Position

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $421,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

