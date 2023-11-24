JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Target Price to £157

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £171 ($213.94) to £157 ($196.42) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($200.18) to £169 ($211.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £144.15 ($180.34).

Shares of FLTR opened at £128 ($160.14) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £132.65 and its 200-day moving average is £144.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £112.40 ($140.62) and a 12 month high of £168.32 ($210.59). The firm has a market cap of £22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,787.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £126.52 ($158.29) per share, with a total value of £126,520 ($158,288.50). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

