JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 481 ($6.02). 404,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 265,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($5.98).

JPMorgan Japanese Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 475.21. The firm has a market cap of £723.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

