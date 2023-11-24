Junex (CVE:JNX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 15,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Junex Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.
About Junex
Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Junex
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nvidia’s earnings, dominance, growth and global challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Junex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.