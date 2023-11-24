K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £16,350 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £16,350 ($20,455.40).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:KBT opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £50.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,027.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.91. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.56 ($1.62).

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

