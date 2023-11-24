K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £16,350 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £16,350 ($20,455.40).
K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance
LON:KBT opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £50.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,027.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.91. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.56 ($1.62).
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
