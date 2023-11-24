Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.38.

KRTX stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,775. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

