KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 684,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,183,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC raised their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

