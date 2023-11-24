Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,885 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.12. 8,572,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,415,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.