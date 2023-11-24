Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 64,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 573.8% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,435,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,886,623. The company has a market capitalization of $416.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.