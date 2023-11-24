Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,857 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 3,303,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000,887. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

