Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $44.18 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.92. 44,404,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,355,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

