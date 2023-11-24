Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,997 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $145.57. 2,110,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

