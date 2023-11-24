Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,398 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $281.94. The company had a trading volume of 577,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

