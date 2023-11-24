Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,629 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.11. 931,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.36 and its 200-day moving average is $401.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

