Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,909 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. 1,976,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

