Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.39. 949,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,577. The company has a market cap of $356.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

