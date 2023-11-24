Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 266,267 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,267 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,736 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

