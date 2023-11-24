Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $247.82. The stock had a trading volume of 508,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

