Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,613 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 810,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.