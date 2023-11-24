Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Underweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $1.75 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.20.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ KINS opened at $3.00 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

