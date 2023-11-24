KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of KLA worth $43,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $554.17 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

