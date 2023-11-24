Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 2.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.69. 1,365,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,730,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 150.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.