Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after buying an additional 3,755,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

